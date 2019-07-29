Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter.

DXYN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.57. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

