Dock Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. Dock has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00284772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.01544119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,419,731 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

