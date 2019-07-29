Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. 1,206,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,177. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,988 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Docusign by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

