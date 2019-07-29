Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 1,278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 87,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $850,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,914 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.