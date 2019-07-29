Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY19 guidance at $1.60-2.40 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.37 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

