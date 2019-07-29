DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DTE Energy worth $37,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $128.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $30,539.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $270,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $2,744,715. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

