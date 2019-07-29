Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €31.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DUE. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.93 ($40.61).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.80. Duerr has a 12 month low of €24.82 ($28.86) and a 12 month high of €43.11 ($50.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

