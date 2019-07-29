EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.58.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $97.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

