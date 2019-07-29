EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,096,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,826 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,822,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,373. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

