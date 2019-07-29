Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 251,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 127.06% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

