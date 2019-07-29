easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EJTTF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$13.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14. easyJet has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

