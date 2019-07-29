Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $86.75 Average PT from Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,355. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

