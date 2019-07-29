Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.09. 811,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.