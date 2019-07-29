eBitcoinCash Reaches Market Cap of $547,661.00 (EBCH)

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. eBitcoinCash has a total market cap of $547,661.00 and approximately $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00287215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.01555666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00118898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash launched on March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBitcoinCash is CoinPulse.io.

Buying and Selling eBitcoinCash

eBitcoinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

