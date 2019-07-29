EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) Shares Down 64.6%

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH)’s stock price traded down 64.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.27 ($0.68).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:EDGH)

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.