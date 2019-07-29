Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Set at $73.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIX. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,394,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

