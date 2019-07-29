Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $232.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences has reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2019 results. The company has been seeing strong TAVR sales globally. In the second quarter, it registered strong sales within Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. With the full-market launch, the HemoSphere all-in-one monitoring platform has started to act as a major growth driver in 2019. The company is also upbeat about getting strong synergy benefit from the CASMED acquisition. Also, management looks forward to the CMS’ final update on national coverage determination related to TAVR programs. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issue pose concerns.”

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.74.

NYSE:EW opened at $212.85 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,688.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $1,184,299.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,691 shares of company stock valued at $27,365,639 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,211,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,075,000 after buying an additional 780,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,274,000 after purchasing an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,763,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $559,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.