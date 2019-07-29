Eidelman Virant Capital Cuts Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7,407.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,384,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 666,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 278,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 262,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 103,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,314. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $93.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lowered DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

