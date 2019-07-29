Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.41 Million Position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 2.69% of SeaChange International worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.87. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.26.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 77.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Pons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,517.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Bonney purchased 126,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,123.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,290.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.