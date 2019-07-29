Eidelman Virant Capital Has $520,000 Stock Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.25% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.