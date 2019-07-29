Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $12.07 Million in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A makes up about 6.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 53.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

