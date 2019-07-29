Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,500 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 123,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,544. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

