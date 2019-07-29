Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OLP shares. TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $123,030.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLP traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $566.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.