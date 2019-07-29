Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.20. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,337. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.36 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

