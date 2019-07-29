Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 847,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,060 shares.The stock last traded at $2.98 and had previously closed at $2.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOLO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 3,920.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

