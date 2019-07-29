Elite (1337) One Day Volume Tops $1,931.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Elite has a market cap of $520,428.00 and $1,931.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,260,348,285 coins and its circulating supply is 26,457,995,170 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

