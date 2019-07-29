Emphy (EPY) One Day Volume Tops $752.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Emphy has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $133,862.00 and approximately $752.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00951904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000725 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

