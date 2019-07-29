Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $28,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

