EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.17. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.45-4.59 EPS.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 105,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $78.31.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.