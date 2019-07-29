EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,586. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.