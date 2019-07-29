Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.97. 552,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.60.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

