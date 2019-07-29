EOS Hits Market Capitalization of $3.89 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $1.78 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00043928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex and OEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,934,768 coins and its circulating supply is 925,234,762 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OEX, Hotbit, Ovis, RightBTC, Bitfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Tidebit, Tidex, C2CX, Bibox, Coinone, Liqui, IDCM, DOBI trade, Fatbtc, Koinex, ABCC, Kraken, Binance, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, Livecoin, EXX, LBank, Exmo, Bilaxy, QBTC, BigONE, BitFlip, WazirX, Huobi, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, BCEX, CPDAX, COSS, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Coindeal, Bithumb, Gate.io, CoinBene, BitMart, IDAX, DragonEX, Coinbe, Bit-Z, Kuna, Mercatox, Neraex, Cryptomate, CoinEx, GOPAX, OKEx, DigiFinex, Zebpay, Rfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

