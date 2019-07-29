Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 88,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Escalade by 40.2% during the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Escalade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.24. Escalade has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.