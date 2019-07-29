Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Up 16%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price shot up 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 442,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 290% from the average session volume of 113,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

