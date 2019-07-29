Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.88

Evotec AG (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

EVTCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evotec AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

