Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.71.

Shares of Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,924. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$25.58 and a 52-week high of C$39.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3996608 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.10%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

