Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. 2,835,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

