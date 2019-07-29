Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.37. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.94. 15,141,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318,406. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,853,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,152 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,888,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $835,994,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

