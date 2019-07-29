Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Update

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,249,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 22,824,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 61.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 549,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 208,324 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 144,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 119,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,853,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 147,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

