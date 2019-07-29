Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of Fanhua stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4,948.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 545,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 534,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at $3,931,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 150,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.