FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FARO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.95.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $52.96 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $918.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 1.77.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

