Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FMCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 235,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.23. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

