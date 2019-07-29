Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($4.08).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Ferrexpo stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 261.70 ($3.42). 1,433,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 305.60 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Christopher Mawe bought 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £6,232.24 ($8,143.53).

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

