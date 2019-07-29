Ferris Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,024 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $187,316.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,815 shares in the company, valued at $27,153,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.75. 80,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.86. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

