Ferris Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.35 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35.

