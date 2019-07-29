Ferris Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.06. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,504. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

