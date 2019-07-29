Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.50

News stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended neutral on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Financial Institutions’ ranking:

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

FISI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,786. The company has a market capitalization of $463.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.88. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Dugan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $301,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,601.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.