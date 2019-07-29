Financial Review: Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Seacor (OTCMKTS:CKH)

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Seacor 4.12% 4.71% 2.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Box Ships and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Box Ships has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Box Ships and Seacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships $17.49 million 0.00 -$226.62 million N/A N/A Seacor $835.75 million 1.10 $58.15 million $1.81 27.46

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Summary

Seacor beats Box Ships on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc. engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments. The Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk transportation, port and infrastructure, and logistics assets. It operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and dry bulk vessels. This segment provides deep-sea vessels docking, ocean towing, and oil terminal support and bunkering services; liner, short-sea, rail car, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions; door-to-door solutions; and technical ship management services, as well as operates pure car/truck carriers. The Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment offers river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; and owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities, barge fleeting locations, and harbor towboats. It also provides management services related to barge and towboat operations. The Witt O'Brien's segment provides crisis and emergency management services for the public and private sectors. It serves markets in the areas of critical national infrastructure, including government, energy, transportation, healthcare, and education. The Other segment is involved in the provision of solutions that delivers clean fuel to end users displacing legacy petroleum-based fuels; lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

