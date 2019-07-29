Financial Services Advisory Inc Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,698. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $134.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

