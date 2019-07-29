Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Critical Review

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Finisar and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finisar 0 12 1 0 2.08 Pixelworks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finisar currently has a consensus target price of $25.53, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.73%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Finisar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Finisar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Finisar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Finisar has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finisar and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finisar $1.28 billion 2.25 -$53.22 million $0.59 40.71 Pixelworks $76.55 million 1.43 -$4.62 million ($0.07) -41.71

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finisar. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finisar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Finisar and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finisar -4.16% 4.22% 2.74% Pixelworks -5.20% -9.01% -6.12%

Summary

Finisar beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finisar

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides packaged laser, receivers, and photodetectors for data communication and telecommunication applications; and passive optical components for telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturers' representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

